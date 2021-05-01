Analyzing Zovio (NASDAQ:ZVO) and Stride (NYSE:LRN)

Zovio (NASDAQ:ZVO) and Stride (NYSE:LRN) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Zovio and Stride’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zovio -5.82% -1.19% -0.49% Stride 4.06% 6.92% 4.32%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

56.0% of Zovio shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.1% of Stride shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.4% of Zovio shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.0% of Stride shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Zovio and Stride’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zovio $417.80 million 0.29 -$54.81 million ($0.47) -7.89 Stride $1.04 billion 1.14 $24.51 million $0.60 47.72

Stride has higher revenue and earnings than Zovio. Zovio is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Stride, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Zovio and Stride, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zovio 0 0 2 0 3.00 Stride 0 1 3 0 2.75

Zovio currently has a consensus target price of $8.75, indicating a potential upside of 135.85%. Stride has a consensus target price of $44.25, indicating a potential upside of 54.56%. Given Zovio’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Zovio is more favorable than Stride.

Risk and Volatility

Zovio has a beta of 1.73, suggesting that its stock price is 73% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Stride has a beta of 0.54, suggesting that its stock price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Stride beats Zovio on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Zovio

Zovio Inc operates as an education technology services company in the United States. The company offers recruiting, admissions, marketing, student finance, financial aid processing, financial aid advising, program advising, student retention advising, and support services for academics, information technology, and institutional support; web development and cybersecurity training services; and tutoring services. The company provides Canvas, a software-as-a-service platform that enables it to develop and deliver online learning experiences; customer relations management application for lead management, workflow, analytics, reporting, and a complete view of students; Constellation, a suite of interactive educational materials; Waypoint Outcomes, a proprietary assessment software, which provides learning and assessment tools to institutions; and Signalz, which offers student success and student recruitment services. It also offers mobile applications; and support services in the areas of library, writing center, tutoring, help desk, and administration. The company was formerly known as Bridgepoint Education, Inc. and changed its name to Zovio Inc in April 2019. Zovio Inc was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Chandler, Arizona.

About Stride

Stride, Inc., a technology-based education company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally. The company offers managed public school programs, which offer an integrated package of systems, services, products, and professional services that K12 administers to support an online or blended public school, including administrative support, information technology and provisioning, academic support, curriculum, learning systems, and instructional services. It also provides institutionalÂ-non-managed public school programs, which offers instruction, curriculum, supplemental courses, marketing, enrollment, and other educational services; and institutional software and services, such as educational software and services to school districts, public schools, and other educational institutions. In addition, the company offers private pay schools and other services; and talent development services for individuals and enterprises in information technology fields. Further, it provides curriculum portfolios, pre-K and K-8 courses, high school courses, learning applications, and learning management systems; and TotalView, a student information system, which include a suite of online applications that offers administrators, teachers, parents, and students a view of student attendance, truancy management, graduation planning, communications, and learning kit shipment tracking. Additionally, the company provides a suite of services, such as academic support, and administrative and technology to students and their families, as well as directly to virtual and blended public schools, traditional schools, and school districts. It sells individual K-8 online courses and supplemental educational products directly to families. The company was formerly known as K12 Inc. and changed its name to Stride, Inc. in December 2020. Stride, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Herndon, Virginia.

