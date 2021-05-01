Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-four brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $76.68.

PLAN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Anaplan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wolfe Research began coverage on Anaplan in a report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. William Blair started coverage on Anaplan in a report on Friday, January 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Anaplan from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Anaplan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th.

In related news, CFO David H. Morton, Jr. sold 30,866 shares of Anaplan stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.47, for a total transaction of $1,712,137.02. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,763,750.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Sandesh Kaveripatnam sold 9,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.32, for a total transaction of $739,341.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 69,770 shares in the company, valued at $5,255,076.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 188,494 shares of company stock worth $12,375,400 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Anaplan by 194.1% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 985,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,082,000 after purchasing an additional 650,602 shares during the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Anaplan by 15.6% in the first quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 49,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,652,000 after acquiring an additional 6,652 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC increased its position in Anaplan by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 16,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Anaplan by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Anaplan by 100.7% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 21,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 10,779 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.92% of the company’s stock.

PLAN stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $59.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,290,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,486,988. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.73. Anaplan has a 52 week low of $36.49 and a 52 week high of $86.17. The stock has a market cap of $8.62 billion, a PE ratio of -55.23 and a beta of 2.05.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.03. Anaplan had a negative return on equity of 47.60% and a negative net margin of 35.09%. The business had revenue of $122.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.05 million. Analysts predict that Anaplan will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Anaplan Company Profile

Anaplan, Inc provides a cloud-based connected planning platform to connect organizations and people. Its platform in-memory data storage and calculation capabilities deliver calculations of data in real time and provide a single source of information for planning, ensuring the consistency, quality, and integrity of the data that is used in various areas of an organization, such as finance, sales, supply chain, marketing, human resources, and operations.

