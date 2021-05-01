AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:ANPC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:ANPC) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,800 shares, an increase of 76.7% from the March 31st total of 16,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 898,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

ANPC opened at $5.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.41 million and a PE ratio of -3.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.35. AnPac Bio-Medical Science has a 52-week low of $3.15 and a 52-week high of $12.09.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in AnPac Bio-Medical Science stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:ANPC) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 14,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.13% of AnPac Bio-Medical Science at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AnPac Bio-Medical Science Company Profile

Anpac Bio-Medical Science Co, Ltd., a development-stage biotechnology company, researches, develops, markets, and sells multi-cancer screening and detection tests to corporations and life insurance companies in the People's Republic of China and the United States. It also manufactures cancer differentiation analysis devices; and offers physical checkup package services.

