Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) PT Raised to $12.00 at TD Securities

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) had its price objective increased by TD Securities from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. TD Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 33.04% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on AR. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Antero Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Antero Resources from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $4.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Antero Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Antero Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.28.

NYSE AR opened at $9.02 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 4.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.85. Antero Resources has a twelve month low of $2.27 and a twelve month high of $10.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Antero Resources had a negative net margin of 58.04% and a negative return on equity of 2.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Antero Resources will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert J. Clark sold 168,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.79, for a total value of $1,644,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 148,242 shares in the company, valued at $1,451,289.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Antero Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,498,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Antero Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Antero Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,967,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Antero Resources by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 207,300 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 10,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Antero Resources by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 139,100 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 5,343 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.06% of the company’s stock.

Antero Resources Company Profile

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2019, the company had approximately 451,000 net acres in the southwestern core of the Marcellus Shale; and 91,000 net acres in the core of the Utica Shale.

