Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) Stock Price Down 8.9%

Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) traded down 8.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $9.23 and last traded at $9.26. 272,765 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 8,940,196 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.17.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised Antero Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley raised Antero Resources from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Tudor Pickering raised Antero Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Truist raised their price objective on Antero Resources from $4.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised Antero Resources from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.28.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.85. The stock has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 4.57.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.08. Antero Resources had a negative return on equity of 2.17% and a negative net margin of 58.04%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.13) EPS. Antero Resources’s revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Antero Resources Co. will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert J. Clark sold 168,000 shares of Antero Resources stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.79, for a total value of $1,644,720.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 148,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,451,289.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,992,547 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $108,960,000 after purchasing an additional 2,272,128 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Antero Resources by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,114,927 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $22,426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025,854 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC lifted its holdings in Antero Resources by 213.0% in the fourth quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 395,362 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,155,000 after acquiring an additional 745,362 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Antero Resources by 174.2% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,108,232 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $6,040,000 after acquiring an additional 704,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Antero Resources by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,330,885 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $34,504,000 after acquiring an additional 655,752 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.06% of the company’s stock.

About Antero Resources (NYSE:AR)

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2019, the company had approximately 451,000 net acres in the southwestern core of the Marcellus Shale; and 91,000 net acres in the core of the Utica Shale.

