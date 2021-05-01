Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) Short Interest Update

Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) saw a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,570,000 shares, a decrease of 37.2% from the March 31st total of 2,500,000 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,040,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

In other Apartment Income REIT news, CFO Paul Beldin sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.85, for a total value of $336,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 76,038 shares in the company, valued at $3,410,304.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Keith M. Kimmel sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.88, for a total value of $711,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,135,576.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Apartment Income REIT in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Apartment Income REIT in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Apartment Income REIT in the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Apartment Income REIT in the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Apartment Income REIT in the fourth quarter worth about $98,000.

Shares of Apartment Income REIT stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $45.15. 400,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,051,902. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. Apartment Income REIT has a 1 year low of $35.99 and a 1 year high of $46.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.13.

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.07. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Apartment Income REIT will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AIRC. Mizuho raised their price target on Apartment Income REIT from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Citigroup began coverage on Apartment Income REIT in a report on Friday, January 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Truist downgraded Apartment Income REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $40.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Zelman & Associates upgraded Apartment Income REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on Apartment Income REIT in a report on Friday, January 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.89.

Apartment Income REIT Company Profile

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 98 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

