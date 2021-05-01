Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Position Trimmed by Western Financial Corporation

Western Financial Corporation decreased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 20.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,846 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 997 shares during the period. Western Financial Corporation’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Applied Materials by 1.3% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,254 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $836,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management increased its stake in Applied Materials by 1.7% during the first quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 5,116 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Applied Materials by 2.2% during the first quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,974 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in Applied Materials by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 297 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodstock Corp increased its stake in Applied Materials by 2.3% during the first quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 4,248 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

In other Applied Materials news, Director Thomas J. Iannotti sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.95, for a total transaction of $1,979,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Prabu G. Raja sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.95, for a total value of $7,047,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 170,184 shares of company stock valued at $23,752,510 over the last three months. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AMAT has been the subject of several analyst reports. ICAP boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $130.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $130.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $95.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $88.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Applied Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.08.

NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $132.71 on Friday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.22 and a 1-year high of $146.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.78 billion, a PE ratio of 33.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.11. Applied Materials had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 40.65%. The business had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th. This is a boost from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.10%.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

