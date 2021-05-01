Archford Capital Strategies LLC Acquires Shares of 1,996 Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF (NYSEARCA:GVIP)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF (NYSEARCA:GVIP) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC owned 0.09% of Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF by 83.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $469,000. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $570,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 7,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF by 124.8% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 36,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,331,000 after acquiring an additional 20,279 shares in the last quarter.

Get Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF alerts:

GVIP stock opened at $98.91 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.06. Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF has a 12 month low of $55.60 and a 12 month high of $101.26.

Read More: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GVIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF (NYSEARCA:GVIP).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.