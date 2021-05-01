Archford Capital Strategies LLC Cuts Stake in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC cut its holdings in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR) by 68.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,969 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,739 shares during the quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Access Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $339,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF by 190.6% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 81,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,095,000 after purchasing an additional 53,530 shares in the last quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 14,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,500,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,404,000.

BATS NEAR opened at $50.18 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.17. BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $50.10 and a 52 week high of $50.30.

