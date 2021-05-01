Archford Capital Strategies LLC Makes New $419,000 Investment in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 763 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $419,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Golden Green Inc. bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,577,000. IBM Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 15,800 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $8,544,000 after acquiring an additional 1,369 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 10,876 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $5,881,000 after buying an additional 1,452 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 2,623 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 197,596 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $106,846,000 after buying an additional 12,522 shares in the last quarter. 79.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $340.00 to $342.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $700.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Truist Securities cut their price target on Netflix from $630.00 to $600.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $625.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $590.90.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.16, for a total value of $1,979,206.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.93, for a total transaction of $534,657.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $513.47 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $527.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $520.14. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $397.86 and a 12-month high of $593.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $227.67 billion, a PE ratio of 82.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.77. Netflix had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 11.78%. The business had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

