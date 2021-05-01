Archford Capital Strategies LLC Sells 13,028 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIB)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC reduced its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIB) by 59.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,799 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,028 shares during the quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,164,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $19,900,000. DeGreen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 308.8% in the first quarter. DeGreen Capital Management LLC now owns 399,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,990,000 after acquiring an additional 301,642 shares during the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 325,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,099,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 207,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,725,000 after acquiring an additional 7,572 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPIB stock opened at $36.47 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $35.07 and a 52-week high of $37.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.75.

