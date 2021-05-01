Archford Capital Strategies LLC Trims Position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC cut its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 71.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,983 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,304 shares during the quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ED. FMR LLC raised its position in Consolidated Edison by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 181,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,357,000 after buying an additional 6,640 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance grew its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 3,290 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 72.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 20,168 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,569,000 after purchasing an additional 8,493 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,791 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, Platform Technology Partners grew its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 12,811 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $997,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. 62.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ED shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Consolidated Edison from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI cut shares of Consolidated Edison from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.33.

Shares of ED opened at $77.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $26.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 0.11. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.56 and a 12-month high of $83.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $74.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 7.77%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a $0.775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.94%.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,576 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Recommended Story: Dividend Achievers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED).

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.