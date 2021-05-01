Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ARDC) Short Interest Update

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ARDC) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,100 shares, a decrease of 47.2% from the March 31st total of 26,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 93,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,032,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,756,000 after purchasing an additional 54,590 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 6.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 296,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,394,000 after buying an additional 18,589 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 138.5% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 212,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,037,000 after buying an additional 123,425 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 3.5% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 189,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,847,000 after buying an additional 6,451 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 78,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after buying an additional 15,339 shares during the period.

NYSE ARDC traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.34. 65,448 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 94,720. Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund has a 12-month low of $10.52 and a 12-month high of $15.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.16 and a 200-day moving average of $14.28.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 19th were issued a dividend of $0.097 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 16th.

About Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Ares Management LLC. The fund is managed by Ares Capital Management II LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Europe. The fund primarily invests in debt instruments such as senior loans made primarily to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade, corporate bonds that are primarily high yield issues rated below investment grade, debt securities issued by CLOs, and other fixed-income instruments.

