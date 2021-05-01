Argent Advisors Inc. Has $243,000 Stock Position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Argent Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 17.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 993 shares during the quarter. Argent Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ventas were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VTR. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Ventas during the fourth quarter worth approximately $200,655,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in Ventas by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,796,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $774,666,000 after acquiring an additional 3,135,110 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Ventas by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,893,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,809,276,000 after acquiring an additional 861,916 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in Ventas by 3,980.6% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 578,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,360,000 after acquiring an additional 564,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ventas during the third quarter worth approximately $19,299,000. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ventas alerts:

NYSE VTR opened at $55.46 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.82. The stock has a market cap of $20.80 billion, a PE ratio of 50.42, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.06. Ventas, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.38 and a fifty-two week high of $58.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.44). Ventas had a return on equity of 3.88% and a net margin of 10.49%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Ventas’s payout ratio is presently 46.75%.

In related news, Director Richard I. Gilchrist sold 8,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.04, for a total value of $482,793.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,226,988.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.33, for a total transaction of $963,993.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 759,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,496,242.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 59,086 shares of company stock worth $3,073,810. Insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Ventas from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ventas from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Ventas in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Ventas from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Ventas from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.16.

About Ventas

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries Â- healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

Featured Story: What is an overbought condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.