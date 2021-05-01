Argent Advisors Inc. Sells 414 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Argent Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 35.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 414 shares during the quarter. Argent Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VBK. Prosperity Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,951,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,870,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 66.4% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,155,000 after purchasing an additional 3,212 shares during the last quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 88,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,571,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,671,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VBK opened at $284.65 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $166.32 and a 12 month high of $304.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $280.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $267.28.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

