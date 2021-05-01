Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Compass Point reissued a neutral rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Argo Group International in a research report on Wednesday. Boenning Scattergood reissued a neutral rating on shares of Argo Group International in a research report on Monday, April 19th. HSBC lifted their price target on Argo Group International to $10.25 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Argo Group International from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $42.31.

Shares of NYSE ARGO opened at $52.18 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of -11.22 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.10. Argo Group International has a 12-month low of $25.00 and a 12-month high of $55.24.

Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $501.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $475.03 million. Argo Group International had a negative return on equity of 4.54% and a negative net margin of 8.49%. On average, equities analysts predict that Argo Group International will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Argo Group International’s payout ratio is currently -137.78%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARGO. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Argo Group International during the 4th quarter valued at about $19,527,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. raised its stake in shares of Argo Group International by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 884,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,649,000 after buying an additional 161,800 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Argo Group International by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,164,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,880,000 after buying an additional 123,023 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Argo Group International by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 945,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,297,000 after purchasing an additional 106,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Argo Group International by 48.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 272,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,918,000 after purchasing an additional 89,040 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

About Argo Group International

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. underwrites specialty insurance and reinsurance products in the property and casualty markets. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Operations and International Operations. It offers primary and excess specialty casualty, contract liability, commercial multi-peril, product liability, environmental liability, and auto liability insurance products; workers compensation, general liability, auto liability, and various public entity liability risks; management liability, and errors and omissions liability; and surety and inland marine insurance products.

