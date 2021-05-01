Arkadios Wealth Advisors Buys 2,032 Shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAAR)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAAR) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 57,011 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,032 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF were worth $1,645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FAAR. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $309,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 6,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 109,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,979,000 after purchasing an additional 11,022 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 53,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 6,201 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FAAR stock opened at $29.85 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.17 and a 200-day moving average of $27.96. First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF has a one year low of $24.94 and a one year high of $30.06.

