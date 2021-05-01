Arkadios Wealth Advisors Grows Position in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,974 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors owned about 0.09% of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF worth $947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its position in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 588.1% during the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 64,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,465,000 after purchasing an additional 55,143 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 68.2% during the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 15,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,777,000 after purchasing an additional 6,383 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 84.5% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,066,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 54.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 325,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,522,000 after buying an additional 114,237 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ NXTG opened at $74.20 on Friday. First Trust IndXX NextG ETF has a 1 year low of $49.29 and a 1 year high of $75.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $73.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.60.

