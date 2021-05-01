Arkadios Wealth Advisors Has $1.22 Million Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,633 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $1,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RSP. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 18.9% during the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 4,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management Corp IL ADV boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV now owns 27,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,673,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of RSP stock opened at $148.28 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $87.00 and a fifty-two week high of $149.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $143.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.47.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

