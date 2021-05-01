Arkadios Wealth Advisors Has $1.48 Million Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 6.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,843 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Netflix were worth $1,483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 411.1% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 46 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NFLX shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Netflix from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $510.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Netflix from $634.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Netflix in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $665.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $550.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $620.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Netflix presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $590.90.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $513.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $527.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $520.14. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $397.86 and a 1-year high of $593.29. The firm has a market cap of $227.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.77. Netflix had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The firm had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.57 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 974 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.93, for a total value of $534,657.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,578 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.16, for a total value of $1,979,206.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

