Arkadios Wealth Advisors Increases Stock Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 22.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,049 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LMT. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. 77.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Shares of NYSE:LMT opened at $380.56 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $370.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $357.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.77 billion, a PE ratio of 16.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $319.81 and a 12 month high of $417.62.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.32 by $0.24. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 173.43%. The firm had revenue of $16.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $2.60 dividend. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 47.38%.

In other news, EVP Richard F. Ambrose sold 3,446 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.38, for a total value of $1,300,451.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO John Frank A. St sold 6,855 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.95, for a total transaction of $2,549,717.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 15,707 shares of company stock worth $5,925,208. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $351.00 to $334.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $420.00 to $368.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $427.11.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Read More: Price Target

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.