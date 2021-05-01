Arkadios Wealth Advisors Purchases 82,233 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 2,669.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,313 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,233 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $1,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Azimuth Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Kinder Morgan by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 180,268 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,464,000 after purchasing an additional 7,272 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,719,781 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $37,115,000 after buying an additional 582,488 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 129,725 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,773,000 after acquiring an additional 6,935 shares during the period. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter valued at $8,554,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,169,691 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,658,000 after acquiring an additional 44,031 shares during the period. 60.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:KMI opened at $17.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $38.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 341.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.98. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.45 and a twelve month high of $17.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.76.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.36. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 67.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This is an increase from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is presently 110.53%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on KMI. Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 target price (down from $18.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $15.50 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $15.00 price target (down from $16.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.40.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

