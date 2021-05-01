Arkadios Wealth Advisors Reduces Holdings in Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:APTS)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lessened its stake in Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:APTS) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 97,804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,122 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Preferred Apartment Communities were worth $963,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of APTS. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 51.8% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 102,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Preferred Apartment Communities by 113.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 4,350 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 157.2% during the 1st quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 71,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 43,810 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities during the 1st quarter worth approximately $161,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Preferred Apartment Communities by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 18,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 4,796 shares during the last quarter. 54.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Preferred Apartment Communities alerts:

Shares of NYSE APTS opened at $10.20 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.01 and a 12-month high of $10.97. The company has a market cap of $509.94 million, a P/E ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 1.08.

Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.82 by ($4.59). Preferred Apartment Communities had a negative net margin of 38.91% and a negative return on equity of 11.10%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.86%. Preferred Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is currently 51.09%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on APTS. Jonestrading initiated coverage on Preferred Apartment Communities in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Preferred Apartment Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Preferred Apartment Communities Company Profile

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc (NYSE: APTS) is a real estate investment trust engaged primarily in the ownership and operation of Class A multifamily properties, with select investments in grocery anchored shopping centers, Class A office buildings, and student housing properties. Preferred Apartment Communities' investment objective is to generate attractive, stable returns for stockholders by investing in income-producing properties and acquiring or originating real estate loans for multifamily properties.

Featured Article: What is a good dividend yield?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:APTS).

Receive News & Ratings for Preferred Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Preferred Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.