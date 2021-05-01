Arkadios Wealth Advisors Sells 406 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lessened its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,942 shares of the company’s stock after selling 406 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $1,370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 842,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,074,000 after purchasing an additional 24,044 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 172,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,074,000 after acquiring an additional 12,467 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 148,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,513,000 after acquiring an additional 8,470 shares in the last quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 107,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 97,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF stock opened at $111.33 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 1-year low of $68.71 and a 1-year high of $114.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.73.

