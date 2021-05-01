ARMOR Market Cap Reaches $52.33 Million (ARMOR)

ARMOR (CURRENCY:ARMOR) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 1st. One ARMOR coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.09 or 0.00001901 BTC on exchanges. ARMOR has a market capitalization of $52.33 million and $2.50 million worth of ARMOR was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ARMOR has traded 5.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00002704 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001740 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.22 or 0.00063044 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $162.67 or 0.00283099 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00004063 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $621.74 or 0.01082056 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.04 or 0.00026173 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $414.18 or 0.00720826 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $57,292.68 or 0.99710204 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

ARMOR Profile

ARMOR launched on January 22nd, 2021. ARMOR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 47,902,836 coins. ARMOR’s official Twitter account is @armorfi.

According to CryptoCompare, “Armor is a smart insurance aggregator for DeFi which provides Pay as You Go and Only Pay What You Owe ᴰᵀᴹ coverage for user funds across various protocols. Armor tracks exact amounts of user funds as they dynamically move across various protocols, and bills by the second using a streamed payment system. “

ARMOR Coin Trading

