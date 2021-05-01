Arqma (ARQ) Price Tops $0.0358 on Major Exchanges

Arqma (CURRENCY:ARQ) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 1st. One Arqma coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0358 or 0.00000062 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Arqma has a total market cap of $324,995.96 and approximately $2,525.00 worth of Arqma was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Arqma has traded 19.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $57,620.24 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,922.59 or 0.05072156 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $996.27 or 0.01729033 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $271.44 or 0.00471085 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $425.81 or 0.00738988 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $335.09 or 0.00581543 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.92 or 0.00071014 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $253.59 or 0.00440099 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00004264 BTC.

About Arqma

ARQ is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-lite hashing algorithm. Arqma’s total supply is 15,126,027 coins and its circulating supply is 9,081,483 coins. The Reddit community for Arqma is /r/arqma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Arqma is arqma.com. Arqma’s official Twitter account is @ArQmA_Network.

According to CryptoCompare, “ArQmA is a decentralized public project of block chains, cryptocurrencies, and is fully open source. ArQmA creates a full currency exchange platform which aims to connect banks, payment providers, digital asset exchanges, corporations, and simple people via crypto to provide a payment system for everyone. ARQ is PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight-Lite algorithm. It is anti-ASIC and Nicehash to give everyone a chance to mine. “

Arqma Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arqma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arqma should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Arqma using one of the exchanges listed above.

