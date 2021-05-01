Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.18 EPS

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 16.19%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock opened at $144.95 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $130.20 and a 200-day moving average of $120.26. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a one year low of $76.26 and a one year high of $145.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $28.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.70.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 52.60%.

In other news, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 416 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.11, for a total transaction of $50,797.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 35,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,347,482.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 6,234 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.06, for a total transaction of $729,752.04. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,848,742.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,191 shares of company stock valued at $847,537. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AJG shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $132.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $123.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $138.00 target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.38.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

