Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) Price Target Raised to $210.00

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) had its price objective increased by Truist from $180.00 to $210.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on ABG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Asbury Automotive Group from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Asbury Automotive Group from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Asbury Automotive Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Asbury Automotive Group from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $179.89.

Get Asbury Automotive Group alerts:

Shares of ABG opened at $198.61 on Wednesday. Asbury Automotive Group has a 52-week low of $88.74 and a 52-week high of $233.58. The company has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 18.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $198.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $4.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by $1.17. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 29.87% and a net margin of 3.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.80 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Asbury Automotive Group will post 12.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO David W. Hult sold 25,000 shares of Asbury Automotive Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.29, for a total value of $4,057,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 85,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,914,906.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO William Frederick Stax sold 727 shares of Asbury Automotive Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.22, for a total value of $119,387.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $798,109.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,655 shares of company stock valued at $5,393,962 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group during the 4th quarter worth about $72,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group during the 4th quarter worth about $108,000. Group One Trading L.P. raised its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 110.2% during the 4th quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 8,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 49.2% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter.

About Asbury Automotive Group

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

Featured Story: What is a Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Asbury Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asbury Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.