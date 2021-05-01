Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Shares Purchased by OneAscent Financial Services LLC

OneAscent Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) by 34.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,646 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S were worth $470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ascendis Pharma A/S during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ascendis Pharma A/S during the fourth quarter worth about $92,000. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in Ascendis Pharma A/S during the first quarter worth about $124,000. Financial Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S during the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S during the fourth quarter worth approximately $220,000.

Shares of ASND opened at $144.97 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $133.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion, a PE ratio of -17.66 and a beta of 0.77. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 52-week low of $119.11 and a 52-week high of $183.98.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.84) by ($0.80). Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative net margin of 4,042.79% and a negative return on equity of 55.72%. The business had revenue of $0.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -8.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ASND has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $178.00 to $176.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $172.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $192.22.

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for unmet medical needs. The company develops TransCon growth hormone, which completed Phase III clinical trials for growth hormone deficiency. It also develops TransCon parathyroid hormone for adult hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon CNP for achondroplasia.

