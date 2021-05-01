ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) PT Raised to $122.00

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Truist from $108.00 to $122.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Truist’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 15.99% from the company’s current price.

ASGN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on ASGN from $89.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ASGN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. ASGN has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.38.

NYSE ASGN opened at $105.18 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.29. ASGN has a 52-week low of $48.67 and a 52-week high of $110.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.40. The stock has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.31, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 2.22.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.05. ASGN had a return on equity of 17.70% and a net margin of 4.65%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. ASGN’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that ASGN will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Randolph C. Blazer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.03, for a total value of $930,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 90,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,460,334.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jonathan S. Holman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.31, for a total value of $97,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,073,621.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in ASGN during the 4th quarter valued at $263,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in ASGN during the 4th quarter valued at $580,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in ASGN by 60.1% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 2,670 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in ASGN by 119.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 5,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in ASGN by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 17,190 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares during the last quarter. 92.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ASGN Incorporated provides professional staffing and IT solutions in the technology, digital, creative, engineering and life sciences fields across commercial and government sectors in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Apex, Oxford, and ECS. The Apex segment offers technology, digital, creative, scientific, engineering staffing, and consulting services to Fortune 1000 and mid-market commercial clients.

