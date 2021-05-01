Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Acquires Shares of 261,169 Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 261,169 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $13,625,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.38% of Artisan Partners Asset Management at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of APAM. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 6.6% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 27,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Ellsworth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $435,000. Marshall Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 2.8% in the first quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 25,221 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the period. Finally, Clarus Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $464,000. Institutional investors own 66.37% of the company’s stock.

Artisan Partners Asset Management stock opened at $50.92 on Friday. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.41 and a 1 year high of $57.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $53.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.45. The company has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.32, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.02. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 21.73% and a return on equity of 179.65%. The firm had revenue of $290.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s revenue was up 43.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.91%. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 145.32%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on APAM. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $55.00 to $59.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup lowered their target price on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $58.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.83.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

