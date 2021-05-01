Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Acquires Shares of 69,060 Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 69,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,281,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 74.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Mohawk Industries news, VP Rodney David Patton sold 1,580 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.00, for a total transaction of $297,040.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,271,228. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Bernard Thiers sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.57, for a total transaction of $927,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 65,360 shares in the company, valued at $12,128,855.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,580 shares of company stock worth $2,130,390 over the last quarter. 18.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MHK shares. Truist upped their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $155.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Mohawk Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $114.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Mohawk Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $157.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Mohawk Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.06.

Shares of MHK stock opened at $205.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.34 billion, a PE ratio of 27.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $196.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.79 and a twelve month high of $214.49.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.69. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 6.74%. Equities research analysts predict that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

Mohawk Industries Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

