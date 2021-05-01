Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Increases Stock Holdings in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) by 10.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 141,866 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,419 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Clean Harbors were worth $11,925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 318.2% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 460 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clean Harbors in the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors during the first quarter worth $67,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors in the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,687 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. 87.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Clean Harbors alerts:

In other news, Director Andrea Robertson sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.42, for a total transaction of $134,130.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,863 shares in the company, valued at $1,060,789.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Speights sold 1,007 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.34, for a total transaction of $84,930.38. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,738,078.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,667 shares of company stock valued at $2,340,870. Corporate insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

CLH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Clean Harbors in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Clean Harbors from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Berenberg Bank raised Clean Harbors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Clean Harbors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.00.

CLH stock opened at $88.96 on Friday. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.13 and a 12 month high of $91.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The company has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.38 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $87.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.29.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.24. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 3.72%. The firm had revenue of $796.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $802.62 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Clean Harbors Company Profile

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack services, which comprise collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

Recommended Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH).

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Harbors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Harbors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.