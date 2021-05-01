Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Purchases 15,058 Shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 95.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 30,903 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,058 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $10,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 3,527,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,001,562,000 after acquiring an additional 110,214 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 3,279,463 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $925,821,000 after acquiring an additional 150,641 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,908,835 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $826,022,000 after purchasing an additional 501,135 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,701,126 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $767,039,000 after acquiring an additional 12,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,449,811 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $411,703,000 after purchasing an additional 112,950 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.77% of the company’s stock.

Martin Marietta Materials stock opened at $353.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.00, a P/E/G ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 0.69. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $151.94 and a 12 month high of $361.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $342.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $302.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The construction company reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 12.22%. Martin Marietta Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 10.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.41%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MLM shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $356.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Martin Marietta Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $360.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $230.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens raised Martin Marietta Materials from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $280.95.

In other Martin Marietta Materials news, CEO C Howard Nye sold 3,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.06, for a total transaction of $1,022,603.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 101,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,916,783.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement used in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

