Astellas Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALPMY) Expected to Post FY2025 Earnings of $2.36 Per Share

Astellas Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALPMY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Astellas Pharma in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Barker now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.36 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.77.

Astellas Pharma (OTCMKTS:ALPMY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.28). Astellas Pharma had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 13.24%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Astellas Pharma from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th.

Shares of Astellas Pharma stock opened at $15.00 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.50. Astellas Pharma has a 52 week low of $13.41 and a 52 week high of $18.43. The stock has a market cap of $27.92 billion, a PE ratio of 21.73 and a beta of 0.63.

Astellas Pharma Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, import, and export of pharmaceuticals worldwide. It provides XTANDI, an androgen receptor signaling inhibitor for prostate cancer; XOSPATA, a FLT3 inhibitor for adult patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia with a FLT3 mutation-positive; PADCEV, a treatment solution for adult patients with locally advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; Betanis/Myrbetriq/BETMIGA, a beta-3 adrenergic receptor agonist for the treatment of urgency, urinary frequency, and urge urinary incontinence; Evrenzo, an oral treatment for anemia associated with chronic kidney disease; and Prograf and Advagraf/Graceptor/ASTAGRAF, which are immunosuppressants used to suppress organ rejection following a transplant.

