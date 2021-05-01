ATCO (TSE:ACO.X) Price Target Raised to C$48.00 at CIBC

ATCO (TSE:ACO.X) had its price objective increased by CIBC from C$47.00 to C$48.00 in a report issued on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ACO.X. CSFB cut shares of ATCO from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the company from C$45.00 to C$46.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of ATCO to a neutral rating and set a C$45.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, National Bank Financial restated a sector perform rating and set a C$44.00 price objective (up from C$43.00) on shares of ATCO in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. ATCO currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$46.64.

Shares of TSE ACO.X opened at C$42.19 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$41.73 and its 200 day moving average price is C$38.82. ATCO has a 1 year low of C$34.43 and a 1 year high of C$43.65. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.83 billion and a PE ratio of 19.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.25, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.90.

In related news, Director Siegfried W. Kiefer sold 5,000 shares of ATCO stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$39.00, for a total value of C$195,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45,708 shares in the company, valued at C$1,782,612.

ATCO Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides housing, logistics and transportation, agriculture, water, real estate, and energy and energy infrastructure solutions in Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company offers workforce and residential housing; modular facilities; construction and site support; workforce lodging; facility operations and maintenance; defense operations; and disaster and emergency management services.

