ATCO (TSE:ACO.X) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $38.81

ATCO Ltd. (TSE:ACO.X) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$38.81 and traded as high as C$42.45. ATCO shares last traded at C$41.84, with a volume of 221,450 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ACO.X. National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform” rating and set a C$44.00 target price (up previously from C$43.00) on shares of ATCO in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on ATCO from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group downgraded ATCO to a “neutral” rating and set a C$45.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. CIBC boosted their target price on ATCO from C$47.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, CSFB cut ATCO from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$45.00 to C$46.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$46.64.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.25, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$41.73 and a 200 day moving average of C$38.82. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.18.

In other ATCO news, Director Siegfried W. Kiefer sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$39.00, for a total value of C$195,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,782,612.

ATCO Company Profile (TSE:ACO.X)

ATCO Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides housing, logistics and transportation, agriculture, water, real estate, and energy and energy infrastructure solutions in Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company offers workforce and residential housing; modular facilities; construction and site support; workforce lodging; facility operations and maintenance; defense operations; and disaster and emergency management services.

