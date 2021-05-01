Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 10.000-10.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.860. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.47 billion-$2.65 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.09 billion.Atkore also updated its FY21 guidance to $10.00-10.70 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Atkore from $52.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. CJS Securities assumed coverage on shares of Atkore in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They issued an outperform rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Atkore from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $61.00.

ATKR traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $78.28. 875,467 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 541,003. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.95. Atkore has a one year low of $20.25 and a one year high of $81.00. The company has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 25.17 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.28.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.96. Atkore had a return on equity of 47.96% and a net margin of 8.63%. The firm had revenue of $639.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $556.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 40.4% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, VP Daniel S. Kelly sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.58, for a total value of $108,870.00. 1.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Atkore Inc manufactures and distributes electrical raceway products, and mechanical products and solutions (MP&S) in the United States and internationally. The company offers electrical raceway products, including electrical conduits and fittings, armored cables and fittings, and cable trays and mounting systems and fittings.

