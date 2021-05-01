Atlantia SpA (OTCMKTS:ATASY) Short Interest Update

Atlantia SpA (OTCMKTS:ATASY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,300 shares, an increase of 109.8% from the March 31st total of 9,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Atlantia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th.

Shares of Atlantia stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,477. The stock has a market cap of $16.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.44 and a beta of 1.25. Atlantia has a one year low of $6.31 and a one year high of $10.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Atlantia Company Profile

Atlantia SpA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the construction and operation of motorways, airports and transport infrastructure, parking areas, and intermodal systems worldwide. It operates and manages approximately 15,000 kilometers of toll motorways in Italy and France. The company manages, maintains, constructs, and widens related motorways operated under concession; and provides support for the Italian motorway operators.

