Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation provides banking services to consumers and businesses. It offers checking accounts, lending, credit cards, online and mobile banking, and wealth and treasury management services. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation, formerly known as Union Bankshares Corporation, is based in Richmond, United States. “

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Atlantic Union Bankshares from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $35.40.

NASDAQ AUB opened at $38.67 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.25. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.25 and a beta of 1.41. Atlantic Union Bankshares has a 1-year low of $18.55 and a 1-year high of $41.84.

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $168.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.15 million. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a return on equity of 6.11% and a net margin of 19.47%. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Atlantic Union Bankshares will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. People s United Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 12,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 76,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,513,000 after buying an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 50,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,956,000 after buying an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.76% of the company’s stock.

About Atlantic Union Bankshares

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial services to consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and other depository services.

