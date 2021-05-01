Atlas Private Wealth Management Cuts Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Atlas Private Wealth Management lessened its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 16.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 652 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meridian Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Management Co. now owns 2,333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 8,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $783,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM opened at $224.89 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $117.18 and a 12-month high of $234.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $224.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $208.08.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

