Atlas Private Wealth Management Increases Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Atlas Private Wealth Management boosted its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 61.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,707 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in United Parcel Service by 243.8% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 165 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 55.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 13,337 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.64, for a total value of $2,129,118.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Wayne M. Hewett acquired 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $159.82 per share, for a total transaction of $99,887.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,723.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $186.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on United Parcel Service from $215.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Argus boosted their price target on United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $205.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $200.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. United Parcel Service currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.21.

NYSE:UPS opened at $203.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.75 billion, a PE ratio of 38.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $172.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $166.90. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.85 and a 12 month high of $205.77.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $1.05. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 161.20%. The business had revenue of $22.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.18%.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

