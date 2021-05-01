Atlas Private Wealth Management Trims Position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Atlas Private Wealth Management trimmed its stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 80.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,538 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 6,359 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $74,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 64.3% in the first quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 575 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 9,113 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1.8% during the first quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 16,553 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $799,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. UMA Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 5.8% during the first quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,633 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Finally, Conning Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 8,673 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DAL stock opened at $46.92 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.99 and a 200 day moving average of $41.73. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.51 and a 1 year high of $52.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.88, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 1.45.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The transportation company reported ($3.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.73) by ($0.82). Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 39.69% and a negative net margin of 42.88%. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.51) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 60.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Delta Air Lines news, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 60,586 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.46, for a total transaction of $2,633,067.56. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Delta Air Lines from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $42.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Delta Air Lines from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $49.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.85.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

