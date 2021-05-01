Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) Given New $120.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) had its price objective hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $120.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Atmos Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $106.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $106.92.

ATO stock opened at $103.59 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.10, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.55. Atmos Energy has a fifty-two week low of $84.59 and a fifty-two week high of $107.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $914.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $985.11 million. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 9.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Atmos Energy will post 5.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is 52.97%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATO. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 500,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,761,000 after buying an additional 91,889 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Atmos Energy by 44.5% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 403,873 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,543,000 after acquiring an additional 124,434 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. boosted its position in Atmos Energy by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 973,455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $92,897,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Atmos Energy by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,029,000 after acquiring an additional 2,928 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in Atmos Energy by 67.8% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 28,057 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,677,000 after acquiring an additional 11,339 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.40% of the company’s stock.

About Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

