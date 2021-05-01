Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ:ATOM) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $22.18, but opened at $19.80. Atomera shares last traded at $18.63, with a volume of 6,546 shares.

The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.01.

In related news, Director C Rinn Cleavelin sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.74, for a total value of $138,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,449,886.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott A. Bibaud sold 167,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.75, for a total value of $4,635,082.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 275,263 shares in the company, valued at $7,638,548.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 228,003 shares of company stock worth $6,320,226 over the last three months. Insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATOM. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in Atomera in the 4th quarter worth $3,600,000. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its holdings in Atomera by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 642,648 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,744,000 after purchasing an additional 86,637 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Atomera by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,148,559 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,480,000 after purchasing an additional 75,533 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Atomera in the 4th quarter worth $836,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Atomera in the 4th quarter worth $371,000. 24.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a market cap of $383.93 million, a PE ratio of -20.80 and a beta of 1.91. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.66.

About Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM)

Atomera Incorporated develops, commercializes, and licenses proprietary materials, processes, and technologies for the semiconductor industry in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's lead technology is the Mears Silicon Technology, a thin film of reengineered silicon that can be applied as a transistor channel enhancement to CMOS-type transistors.

