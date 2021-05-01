Aurora 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $2.28 Million (AOA)

Aurora (CURRENCY:AOA) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 1st. In the last week, Aurora has traded up 4.7% against the US dollar. One Aurora coin can currently be bought for about $0.0048 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Aurora has a market capitalization of $47.41 million and approximately $2.28 million worth of Aurora was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Aurora alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.95 or 0.00067722 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.03 or 0.00080047 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.29 or 0.00019639 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001739 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39.73 or 0.00069087 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $475.07 or 0.00826086 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.99 or 0.00095628 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.24 or 0.00047360 BTC.

Aurora Coin Profile

AOA is a dPoS/BFT coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 18th, 2018. Aurora’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,970,001,542 coins. The Reddit community for Aurora is /r/AuroraOfficial. The official website for Aurora is www.aurorachain.io. Aurora’s official Twitter account is @AuroraOffic_en and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Aurora Chain is a smart contract platform for decentralized applications. Their goal is to create fast contracts to link a variety of industry applications such as gaming, big data, AI, and IOT. Aurora Chain aims to resolve the issues that lie with current smart contract platforms (scalability, and upgradeability) through the implementation of DPOS and BFT consensus mechanisms. Aurora (AOA) is an ethereum-based token that powers the platform. “

Buying and Selling Aurora

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aurora directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aurora should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aurora using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Aurora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aurora and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.