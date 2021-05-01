Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aurora Cannabis Inc is a Canada-based company engaged in the production and distribution of medical cannabis. The Company is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across every key segment of the value chain, from facility engineering and design to cannabis breeding and genetics research, cannabis and hemp production, derivatives, home cultivation, wholesale and retail distribution. The Company’s purpose-built facilities, which integrate technologies across all processes, are defined by automation and customization. The Company has a funded capacity of more than 500,000 kilograms per year, as well as sales and operations in 24 countries across 5 continents. “

Get Aurora Cannabis alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ACB. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Aurora Cannabis from $18.50 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 5th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Aurora Cannabis from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed an underperform rating and set a $4.59 price objective on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a report on Monday, January 4th. MKM Partners lowered shares of Aurora Cannabis from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Aurora Cannabis from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Aurora Cannabis presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.18.

Aurora Cannabis stock opened at $8.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.06 and a 200 day moving average of $9.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 3.44. Aurora Cannabis has a 12-month low of $3.71 and a 12-month high of $19.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $51.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.66 million. Aurora Cannabis had a negative return on equity of 16.32% and a negative net margin of 1,238.94%. On average, analysts predict that Aurora Cannabis will post -1.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its position in Aurora Cannabis by 46.9% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 6,785,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,389,000 after buying an additional 2,167,593 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Aurora Cannabis by 59.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,123,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,225,000 after buying an additional 418,049 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in Aurora Cannabis by 56.5% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 514,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,282,000 after buying an additional 185,865 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Aurora Cannabis by 65.7% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 410,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,422,000 after buying an additional 162,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Aurora Cannabis by 357.0% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 308,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,565,000 after buying an additional 241,218 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.86% of the company’s stock.

About Aurora Cannabis

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products worldwide. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, including facility engineering and design, cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

Read More: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aurora Cannabis (ACB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aurora Cannabis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurora Cannabis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.