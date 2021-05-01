Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.16 billion-$9.16 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.07 billion.

NYSE:ALV traded down $2.24 on Friday, hitting $100.66. The stock had a trading volume of 268,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 490,950. The business’s fifty day moving average is $96.00 and its 200 day moving average is $91.04. The company has a market cap of $8.80 billion, a PE ratio of 57.19 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Autoliv has a 52 week low of $52.93 and a 52 week high of $107.94.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The auto parts company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.40. Autoliv had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 2.16%. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Autoliv will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ALV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Kepler Capital Markets lowered Autoliv to a hold rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 15th. Nordea Equity Research lowered Autoliv from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Autoliv from $111.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Autoliv from $117.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Autoliv from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $94.47.

In other Autoliv news, insider Fredrik Westin sold 1,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.94, for a total value of $98,737.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $197,475.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Cheng sold 318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.39, for a total value of $29,062.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $270,240.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Autoliv stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its stake in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) by 73.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,767 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,360 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned about 0.07% of Autoliv worth $4,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.25% of the company’s stock.

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, and battery cable cutters, as well as protection systems for road users, such as pedestrians and cyclists.

