Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $110.00 price objective on the auto parts company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 9.28% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Autoliv expects a high number of product launches in 2021, especially in China, Europe and North America. The firm’s Structural Efficiency Program and footprint optimization targets are on track and are delivering savings. The firm’s cost cut efforts and capital discipline has yielded positive results and the trend is expected to continue. Autoliv’s aftermarket sales exposure is likely to recover faster. However, Autoliv expects semiconductor shortage to result in decline of vehicle production, which may induce lost revenues for the firm. High debt level of the firm rising raw materials and commodity prices are major headwinds. Trade tariffs also pose a threat to Autoliv’s margins. Also, high level of competition could affect the company’s ability to win new business. Thus, the stock warrants a cautious stance at the moment.”

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ALV. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Autoliv in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. TheStreet cut shares of Autoliv from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of Autoliv to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Autoliv from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.47.

Shares of ALV opened at $100.66 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $96.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.04. Autoliv has a twelve month low of $52.93 and a twelve month high of $107.94. The stock has a market cap of $8.80 billion, a PE ratio of 57.19 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The auto parts company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.40. Autoliv had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 2.16%. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Autoliv will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Autoliv news, insider Jennifer Cheng sold 318 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.39, for a total value of $29,062.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,957 shares in the company, valued at $270,240.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Fredrik Westin sold 1,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.94, for a total value of $98,737.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $197,475.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Autoliv by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,706,818 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $249,298,000 after buying an additional 212,046 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Autoliv during the fourth quarter valued at $67,242,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Autoliv by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 414,326 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $38,160,000 after buying an additional 3,229 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Autoliv by 848.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 317,300 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $29,223,000 after buying an additional 283,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Black Creek Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Autoliv by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 296,500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $27,308,000 after buying an additional 34,500 shares during the last quarter. 35.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Autoliv Company Profile

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, and battery cable cutters, as well as protection systems for road users, such as pedestrians and cyclists.

