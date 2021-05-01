AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) EVP Sells $1,843,362.60 in Stock

AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) EVP C Coleman Edmunds sold 17,970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.58, for a total value of $1,843,362.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,687,493.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

C Coleman Edmunds also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 3rd, C Coleman Edmunds sold 6,540 shares of AutoNation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.85, for a total value of $522,219.00.

On Wednesday, February 24th, C Coleman Edmunds sold 3,270 shares of AutoNation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.97, for a total value of $254,961.90.

Shares of AN stock opened at $102.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $93.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.50. AutoNation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.88 and a 12-month high of $104.35. The firm has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.57.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.99. AutoNation had a return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 1.92%. The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that AutoNation, Inc. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on AutoNation from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on AutoNation from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Benchmark raised AutoNation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded AutoNation from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist increased their price target on AutoNation from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. AutoNation presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.22.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 7,502.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,372,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,578,000 after purchasing an additional 2,341,304 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of AutoNation during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,569,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 5,070.9% in the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 374,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,885,000 after acquiring an additional 366,984 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of AutoNation in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,430,000. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in AutoNation in the first quarter worth about $20,729,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.36% of the company’s stock.

About AutoNation

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

